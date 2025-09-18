Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 41,764 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cadence Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

