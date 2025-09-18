Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 4,307 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TPH opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.