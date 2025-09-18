Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 74,617 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in AvePoint by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,874,703.21. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,835,400 in the last 90 days. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVPT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

AvePoint Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -308.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.