Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

