Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

