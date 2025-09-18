Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 252,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNW opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.

In related news, CEO Rohit Gupta sold 86,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $750,004.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 794,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,388.40. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

