Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,594 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,581,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,159,000 after purchasing an additional 886,785 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,673,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,797,000 after buying an additional 2,424,471 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,082,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,012,000 after buying an additional 687,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gentex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,482,000 after buying an additional 160,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 target price on Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Gentex stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Gentex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

