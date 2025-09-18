Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Kellanova $K

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 39.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kellanova by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 962,172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 8,377.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,877,000 after purchasing an additional 561,571 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,158,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,536,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,989,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

