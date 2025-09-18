Voya Investment Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,449 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $230,818,000 after acquiring an additional 996,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 361.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

