Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Paylocity by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3%

Paylocity stock opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paylocity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.