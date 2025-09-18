Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,539 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $894,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 224.34% and a negative net margin of 49.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

