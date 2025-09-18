Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 294,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21,802.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 280,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after acquiring an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.95 and a twelve month high of $168.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.