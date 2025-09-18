Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWAN. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,690. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 132,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,980. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,514. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.