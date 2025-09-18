Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Up 7.7%

HOLX stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.