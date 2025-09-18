Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,056 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ANB Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.83 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,854,104.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,606,129.46. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $1,736,277.63. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,859.99. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $23,941,122. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.