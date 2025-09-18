Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,057 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.