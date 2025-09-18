Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

