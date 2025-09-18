Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,191,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $123.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This trade represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,401. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

