Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in STERIS plc $STE

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of STE opened at $248.68 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.