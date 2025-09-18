Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Informatica Inc. $INFA

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,605 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Informatica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 221,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 529.7% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 184,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 37.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 398,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,045 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFA. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,213,850.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,015.52. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,205.85. This trade represents a 26.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,526. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

