Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 869 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.