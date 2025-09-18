VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

VSE Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. VSE has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.94%.The company had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. VSE’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VSE by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VSE by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 113,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

