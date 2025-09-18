VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.31.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. VTEX had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. VTEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VTEX by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in VTEX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

