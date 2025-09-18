Wall Street Zen Upgrades GrowHub (NASDAQ:TGHL) to “Hold”

GrowHub (NASDAQ:TGHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GrowHub Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TGHL opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. GrowHub has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

About GrowHub

Our Company operates at the intersection of technology and supply chain management, focusing on enhancing product traceability and authenticity. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we have developed a multi-faceted approach to address industry challenges. Our business currently comprises two main divisions, which are the GrowHub Platform and our product trading facilitation offering, and we currently preparing for the launch of our third main business division, namely, the GrowHub Innovation Centre, which is expected to start generating material revenue by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

