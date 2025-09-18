Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Trading 33.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $4.99. 10,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 5,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Wearable Devices Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

