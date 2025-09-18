Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDSW) Trading 33.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $4.99. 10,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 5,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.
About Wearable Devices
Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wearable Devices
- About the Markup Calculator
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.