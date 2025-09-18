Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WING. UBS Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.52.

Wingstop Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.70. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.87. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. The trade was a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $212,672,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 130.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,211,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,758,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

