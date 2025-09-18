Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.79. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,532,810 shares traded.

WWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Westwater Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Westwater Resources in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

