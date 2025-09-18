Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology stock. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Argentarii LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Wetouch Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wetouch Technology Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Wetouch Technology stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Wetouch Technology has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology ( NASDAQ:WETH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. Wetouch Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

