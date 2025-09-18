Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Receives $98.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.8333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -135.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $628,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 26.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

