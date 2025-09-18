Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 224 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

