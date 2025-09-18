Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 932,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, Director Wanda Kay Reder sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $101,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,354.96. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Downes sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $302,355.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,911.87. This represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,141 shares of company stock valued at $43,089,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

