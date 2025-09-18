Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

