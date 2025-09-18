Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.