WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WCBR opened at $31.05 on Thursday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

