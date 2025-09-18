WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Short Interest Up 25.2% in August

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 934,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 832,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $710,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 84.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 94,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

EPI opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.72.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

