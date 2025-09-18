WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Update

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 120,400 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 149,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered WISeKey International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WISeKey International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WKEY

WISeKey International Trading Up 4.3%

Institutional Trading of WISeKey International

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 62.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WISeKey International during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.