Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,485,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 879.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,070 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331,283 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $180.99 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average is $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. The company had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

