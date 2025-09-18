WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.8750.

A number of research firms have commented on KLG. Cowen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 target price on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of WK Kellogg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,038,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $14,737,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,939,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 444,120 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after acquiring an additional 403,970 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $22.99 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $611.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 178.38%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

