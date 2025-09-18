Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Workday Trading Up 7.2%

Workday stock opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $456,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $442,702,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Workday by 36.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,117,000 after acquiring an additional 778,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

