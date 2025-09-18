Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

