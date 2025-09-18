Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral Rating

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $235.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

