Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 90,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Brands

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 91,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,970. This represents a 842.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Loren Robert W. D acquired 124,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $136,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,273.50. This trade represents a 47.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

