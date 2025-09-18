XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

XChange TEC.INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XChange TEC.INC. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XHG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. XChange TEC.INC. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1,200.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

XChange TEC.INC. Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

