Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 204,550 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENE opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XENE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

