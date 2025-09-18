Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.50 and last traded at C$34.48. Approximately 2,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.30.

Xior Student Housing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.93.

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

