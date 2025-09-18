XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMAO opened at $25.62 on Thursday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

