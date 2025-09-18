XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of XOMAO opened at $25.62 on Thursday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.
XOMA Company Profile
