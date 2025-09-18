Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 26.1% in August

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 68,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.60 million, a PE ratio of 154.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

