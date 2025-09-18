Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Youlife Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YOUL – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 130,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,459,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Youlife Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.
Youlife Group Inc is a blue-collar lifetime service provider with a under school management model and development projects. Youlife Group Inc, formerly known as Distoken Acquisition Corporation, is based in BEIJING.
