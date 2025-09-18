Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,800 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zentek Stock Performance

Zentek stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Zentek has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 981.17% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.