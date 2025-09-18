Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $244.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42,474 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

